Police kill robbery suspect in Edo, recover arms

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has killed a notorious armed robber and recovered arms while responding to a distress call from residents of Abuja Quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Benin City. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a statement yesterday, said the robbers engaged the police in a gun duel, which led to the death of the suspect. The statement read: “In its unrelenting efforts to stem the increasing rate of armed robbery and other vices in the state, operatives of Edo State Police Command attached to its Ugbor Divisional Headquarters on 12/07/2022 at about 04:45hrs neutralised an armed robbery suspect. “Following a distress call to the Divisional Police officer in charge  of Ugbor division at about 04:45hrs of 12/07/2022 that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation along Abuja Quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Ugbor, GRA, Benin City, the DPO personally led operatives to the scene with the aim of arresting the suspects. “On arrival at the scene, the suspects on sighting the police operatives, engaged them in a gun duel. However, the superior fire power of the police operatives neutralised one of the suspected armed robbers. “Items recovered from the suspect includes one pump action gun and five live cartridges while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.” While reacting to his men’s feat, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro reinstated the command’s readiness and commitment in fighting crimes and criminality in the state. The CP enjoined the people of the state not to relent in availing the command with information to could help them neutralise crime before it happens.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
