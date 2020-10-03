News

Police kill six armed robbers in shoot out in A’Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom has killed a six man armed robbery gang that specialized in car snatching and selling across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, who disclosed this while parading the dead robbers in Uyo yesterday said they met their death during a shoot out with the Police along the Calabar-Itu highway.

Andrew, who resumed duties a forthnight ago as the state’s CP, said the dead robbers were on their way to Abia state to sell the car they had earlier snatched from a Calabar based Medical Doctor when they met a patrol team of the state command of the Police.

The deceased were said to ha e already contacted a buyer for the stolen vehicle. He said: “Today, at about 5.30am, acting on a credible intelligence that a six man armed robbery gang whose specialty is car snatching in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states were operating along Calabar-Itu expressway. “On receipt of the intel, SARS operatives proceeded to the scene, on sighting the Police Hilux the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives.

A gun battle ensued and the six armed robbers sustained gun wounds. “They were taken to the Police hospital in Uyo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the Doctor. Exhibits recovered were three locally made pistols, ten life cartridges, four expended cartridges, one pump action gun, one unregistered motorcycle, military camouflage cap and a Toyota Camry snatched from the victim, Dr Arinze Obinna, a physiotherapist at the General Hospital, Calabar

