Police kill suspected kidnapper nab two others in Benue

Police operatives from the Operation Zenda crack squad in the Benue State Police Command yesterday said they have again killed one suspected kidnapper and apprehended three others who abducted an Igbo trader, Mr. Peter Ogbonna of Ugba town in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming barely three days after the police team killed three kidnappers of the wife of the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and rescued her and her driver. The deceased kidnapper, whose name was not disclosed, died as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained during an exchange of fire with the police while two others identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are being interrogated. Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, in a statement by the PPRO, DSP Sewuese Anene said that intelligence which led to the killing and arrest of the criminals was received that gunmen were in a hideout at Tse-Atoov, Alabar, Logo Local Government Area and the operatives quickly swung into action by invading the place.

“On sighting the police, suspects engaged them in an exchange of fire, but the police were able to subdue them and three of the suspects were arrested at the scene. “One of them who sustained gunshot injuries was confirmed dead at the hospital and the corpse was deposited at the morgue while two of them identified as Yakyuur Aondona and Teryange Myina were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation.” CP Audu said the victim (Peter Ognonna) was rescued unhurt and has been re-united with his family. He said that one fabricated barretta pistol with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the kidnappers, adding that a cordon and search operation had been launched to arrest fleeing suspects with gunshot wounds. He urged members of the public with useful information about the where about of the fleeing suspects to inform the police for necessary action.

Like this: Like Loading...