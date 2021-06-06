News

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue victim

The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday said, its officers killed a suspected kidnapper after a gun duel with the hoodlums in Mologede area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, added that, police operatives also rescued the kidnapped victim.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the incident happened on Friday, June 4, following a distress call received by the police at Bode Olude divisional headquarters at about 12 noon, that a tipper driver had been kidnapped by a group of people suspected to be herdsmen.

 

Oyeyemi explained that, acting on the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, DSP Durojaye Rotimi, mobilised his men, local hunters, men of the local vigilance group, known as the So Safe Corps, as well as policemen from adjoining police stations and moved to the area.

 

“While combing the bush, the kidnappers were sighted in the forest where they engaged the policemen in gun battle. “In the process, one of the kidnappers was shot on the leg, while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries, while the victim was rescued unhurt”, the PPRO said.

 

He added that, a single barrel gun was recovered from the kidnappers, while the suspect died on the way to hospital. Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who commended his men for their display of gallantry, has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

 

The police boss also applauded the support given to the police by men of So Safe corps, hunters and members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and also sought for their continuous cooperation

