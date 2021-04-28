Metro & Crime

Police kill three bandits, recover arms in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday said they had neutralized three bandits during a raid of their camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu in Mbacher council ward in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.
The command said the bandits were killed during a prolonged exchange of gun fire.
DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, the Command’s spokesperson in a statement, said: “On 28th April, 2021 at about 0200hrs, an identified bandits camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area was raided by operatives of Benue state Police command.
“During the operation, there was a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police and bandits. Consequently, three of the bandits were arrested with bullet wounds while other suspects fled with injuries.
“The injured suspects were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead by the doctors. Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.”
The PPRO said said exhibits recovered from the suspects included two AK47 rifles loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, cutlasses, a bunch of substances suspected to be charms and knives, adding that efforts on going to arrest fleeing suspects.

