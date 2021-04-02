Police kill three ‘kidnappers’ in Niger, rescue victims

The Police Command in Niger State says it killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms at Fapo village, Lapai LGA of the state.

In a statement on Friday, in Minna, the state capital, Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson, said the police received information on March 14 that gunmen kidnapped three persons at different locations and took them to an unknown destination.

Abiodun said the command acted on the information and mobilised operatives attached to Lapai Division and local vigilantes to go after the gunmen.

He said the suspected kidnappers were trailed to a place near Fapo village, where they were engaged in a fierce gun battle.

The spokesperson said three of the suspects were killed, two AK-47 rifles and one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle recovered during the encounter.

Abiodun said other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds and that three victims were rescued unhurt.

The police spokesperson said the command will continue the onslaught against hoodlums, and he asked residents to report anyone seen with bullet wounds or suspicious behaviour to the nearest police division.

The state has been battling security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping.

On February 14, gunmen ambushed a bus with 53 passengers of Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA), while returning from a wedding in Rijau LGA of the state.

Three days after, gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, kidnapping several students, members of staff, and some members of their families.

They were later released by the gunmen.

