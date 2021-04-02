Metro & Crime

Police kill three ‘kidnappers’ in Niger, rescue victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Niger State says it killed three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms at Fapo village, Lapai LGA of the state.
In a statement on Friday, in Minna, the state capital, Wasiu Abiodun, the command’s spokesperson, said the police received information on March 14 that gunmen kidnapped three persons at different locations and took them to an unknown destination.
Abiodun said the command acted on the information and mobilised operatives attached to Lapai Division and local vigilantes to go after the gunmen.
He said the suspected kidnappers were trailed to a place near Fapo village, where they were engaged in a fierce gun battle.
The spokesperson said three of the suspects were killed, two AK-47 rifles and one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle recovered during the encounter.
Abiodun said other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds and that three victims were rescued unhurt.
The police spokesperson said the command will continue the onslaught against hoodlums, and he asked residents to report anyone seen with bullet wounds or suspicious behaviour to the nearest police division.
The state has been battling security challenges, including banditry and kidnapping.
On February 14, gunmen ambushed a bus with 53 passengers of Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA), while returning from a wedding in Rijau LGA of the state.
Three days after, gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, kidnapping several students, members of staff, and some members of their families.
They were later released by the gunmen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying  that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Consequently, the  government gave the  tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by […]
Metro & Crime

Spokesman: Ortom’s ADC, Orderly, Personal Physician test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says govt not crippled Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday disclosed that his close aides including his Aide-de-camp (ADC), Orderly and Personal Physician have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, the governor also dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic. The governor disclosed the status of […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits sack Kaduna communities, kill 18

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…abduct many, burn houses, foodstores, rustle cows Bandits have killed at least 18 people during attacks on different communities in Kaduna State. In the latest attacks, the bandits also abducted several people, burnt houses, foodstores and rustled cows. The attacks occurred in Chikun and Igabi local government areas. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica