Metro & Crime News

Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police in Lagos have, in the last one month, killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others, among them 15 traffic robbers. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists at the command Headquarters, Ikeja. Odumosu said his men foiled 22 traffic robbery attempts and recovered 10 assorted firearms, several ammunition, cutlasses, axes, charms and other dangerous items from criminal elements within the period under review.

The commissioner said 39 suspects were held for cultism, four for kidnapping and 19 for murder. He said the command successfully prevented the annual July 7 and August 8 celebrations by cultists. According to him, seven suicide attempts were also averted. He said: “The command also recovered three stolen vehicles. We have successfully nipped in the bud, the menace of kidnapping, especially on the waterways. “It is worthy to note that 29 suspects were arrested for rape and defilement while 21 suspects were arrested for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse. All the suspects were charged to court.

“On COVID-19 enforcement, the command successfully arrested 769 violators. Out of the number, 515 were arrested for violating curfew, 98 arrested for not wearing face masks, 55 arrested for not maintaining social distance and 101 arrested for interstate travels during the curfew. “Also, 340 vehicles were impounded, which include 20 for interstate travels, while 1,259 motorcycles and 21 tricycles were also impounded. “Let me use this opportunity to sound a big warning to traffic robbers and one chance robbery syndicates in Lagos State that their days are numbered. We are all out for them.

I have set up a special operation to be coordinated by Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).”They will be supported by SARS operatives and Task Force. “The command will continue to dominate the public space and sustain the gains recorded in the fight against crime and social disorder. Lagosians are assured of their security at all times.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I’ll continue to monitor LG funds, by Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system to ensure they were judiciously spent. He stated this in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state while monitoring various projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi South senatorial zones of […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Flying Officer Arotile’s suspected killers get N1m bail

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Two people, driver and owner of the vehicle which killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have been arraigned in Kaduna. Tolulope died in an auto crash at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, in July. The accused were arraigned before a Kaduna State Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge […]
News

Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: