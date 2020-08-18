Metro & Crime

Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command Tuesday said its operatives killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others including 15 traffic robbers within the last one month.
It said 22 traffic robberies attempts were foiled and 10 assorted firearms, several ammunition, cutlasses, axes, charms and other dangerous items recovered from criminal elements within the period under review.
Briefing reporters at the command headquarters in Ikeja, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu said 39 suspects were held for cultism, four for kidnapping and 19 for murder.
He said the command successfully prevented annual July 7 and August 8 celebrations by cultists, adding that seven suicide attempts were also averted.
“The command also recovered three stolen vehicles. We have successfully nipped in the bud, the menace of kidnapping, especially on the waterways.
“It is worthy to note that 29 suspects were arrested for rape and defilement. 21 suspects were arrested for domestic violence and two suspects for child abuse. All the suspects were charged to court.
“On COVID-19 enforcement, the command successfully arrested 769 violators. Out of the number, 515 were arrested for violating curfew, 98 arrested for not wearing face mask, 55 arrested for not maintaining social distance and 101 arrested for interstate travels during the curfew. 340 vehicles were impounded, which include 20 for interstate travels, 1,259 motorcycles and 21 tricycles were also impounded.
“Let me use this opportunity to sound a big warning to traffic robbers and one chance robbery syndicates in Lagos State that their days are numbered. We are all out for them. I have set up a special operation to be coordinated by Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).
“They will be supported by SARS operatives and Taskforce. The command will continue to dominate the public space and sustain the gains recorded in the fight against crime and social disorder. Lagosians are assured of their security at all times,” he said.

