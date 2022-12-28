Police kills 21 bandits, arrest 780 suspects in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it has it killed 21 bandits, recovered 206 kidnapped victims and arrested 780 suspects for various crimes across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yekini Ayoku disclosed this while addressing a press conference as part of the commands end of the year activities.

The CP, who said he resumed duty in Kaduna on April 8, 2022, on the heels of the train attack of March 28, along Abuja – Kaduna rail track, disclosed that he immediately had to move into action to ensure the safety of residents and commuters across the state.

He therefore said the combined efforts of the men and officials of the command led to the “remarkable achievements in its fight against crimes such as armed robbery/banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling among others.”

Ayoku said a summary of arrest, recoveries and other achievements between January-December, 2022 saw the arrest of 780 suspects in connection with various forms of crimes. A total number of 116 suspects were convicted. Two Hundred and Six kidnapped victims were rescued and 49 rifles/guns were recovered.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...