Metro & Crime

Police kills 21 bandits, arrest 780 suspects in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed that it has it killed 21 bandits, recovered 206 kidnapped victims and arrested 780 suspects for various crimes across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yekini Ayoku disclosed this while addressing a press conference as part of the commands end of the year activities.

The CP, who said he resumed duty in Kaduna on April 8, 2022, on the heels of the train attack of March 28, along Abuja – Kaduna rail track, disclosed that he immediately had to move into action to ensure the safety of residents and commuters across the state.

He therefore said the combined efforts of the men and officials of the command led to the “remarkable achievements in its fight against crimes such as armed robbery/banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling among others.”

Ayoku said a summary of arrest, recoveries and other achievements between January-December, 2022 saw the arrest of 780 suspects in connection with various forms of crimes. A total number of 116 suspects were convicted. Two Hundred and Six kidnapped victims were rescued and 49 rifles/guns were recovered.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man arrested for stealing phones, laptops in traffic

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Tope Oladiran, for snatching a phone and laptop from a woman at Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, always goes about the street at night and day looking for whose phones and laptops to snatch in traffic.   The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer […]
Metro & Crime

C’River CP dies from COVID-19 related complications

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh is reportedly dead. Multiple sources said Jimoh died early this morning (Friday) from COVID-19 related complications. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme while speaking to journalists said the late Commissioner of Police […]
Metro & Crime

Inspiring Women celebrates 3rd anniversary with visit to LUTH delivery ward

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was another celebration for Inspiring Women as they celebrated their third year anniversary in a grand style. The celebration which kicked off Saturday, November 19, saw the ladies of Inspiring Women led by their president and coordinator, Mrs Aminu Patience,, visiting the  delivery ward (Ward 4) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica