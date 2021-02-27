News

Police, Lagos State Task Force, forced me into robbery

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

A suspected car snatcher, Kudus Yunus, has blamed members of the Nigerian Police and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force for his sojourn into crime. Yunus said he had never imagined that he would one day take to crime, blaming the police and task force for his foray into the crime world.

He said: “I went into armed robbery after the death of my parents, who used me in fending for my wife and children. After my mom fell sick and died, followed by my dad, I became frustrated. I’m the youngest among my siblings. “I took to commercial cycling to make ends meet but after my motorcycle was seized twice by the police and officials of the Lagos State Task Force, I simply gave in. It was too much for me! And then, I ventured into armed robbery.” According to police, Yunus and his gang members specialised in snatching Toyota Corolla cars at gunpoint within the Lagos Metropolis.

His reign of terror was toppled by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) in Lagos State. The head of the IRT Unit, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, led the operation that apprehended Yunus’ gang. Yunus was later first used as bait to catch two men, Abudulahi Mohammed and Nasiru Mohammed, who allegedly used to fund his operations in order to be the first to get their hands on the stolen cars. Police alleged that the receivers used to sell the cars to dealers.

These dealers, Abdulbasit Mohammed and Tony Nwadia, after receiving the cars, would change the chassis numbers and customs duty papers at a cheap rate, making them appear unregistered. The dealers, Abdulbasit and Nwadia, who operate a car dealership in Festac Town Lagos State, had also been arrested. Also, a Customs clearing licensed agent, Joseph Onyeniyi, and an alleged car smuggler, Kazeem Aluko, alleged to be part of the gang, were arrested at the Badagry area of Lagos State. Police said two gun runners, Chigozie Odinaka and Ahmed Adebayo, who supplied arms and ammunition to Yunus, were also arrested at Ojuelegba part of Lagos State. A police source said: “On December 14, 2020, we got a complaint from Mr Odusoya Oluwadare, who said that his Toyota Corolla car, with registration number, EPE 627 GE, was snatched at gunpoint along St. Finbarrs College Road, Yaba, at about 11:30 pm.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: 24,929 indigent households get N993m FG’s lifeline

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Federal Government has disbursed more than N993 million to 24,929 vulnerable households across nine local government areas of Akwa Ibom State under its Conditional Cash Transfer programme. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this on yesterday during the disbursement and flag-off of the scheme at the Holy […]
News

Popularisloud shares stunning visuals for latest single ‘Cash’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime better known as Popularisloud has released visuals to his latest groovy single ‘Cash’ produced by SYK. Popularisloud surprised his fans via his Instagram when he broke the news of his new video release shot by UnlimitedLA on his birthday 10th of February when he turned 23 years […]
News

US election: Biden names black woman as running mate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. She is the first black woman to serve in the role. Once a rival for the top job, the California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position, reports the BBC. The former California Attorney-General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica