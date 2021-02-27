Police, Lagos State Task Force, forced me into robbery

A suspected car snatcher, Kudus Yunus, has blamed members of the Nigerian Police and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force for his sojourn into crime. Yunus said he had never imagined that he would one day take to crime, blaming the police and task force for his foray into the crime world.

He said: “I went into armed robbery after the death of my parents, who used me in fending for my wife and children. After my mom fell sick and died, followed by my dad, I became frustrated. I’m the youngest among my siblings. “I took to commercial cycling to make ends meet but after my motorcycle was seized twice by the police and officials of the Lagos State Task Force, I simply gave in. It was too much for me! And then, I ventured into armed robbery.” According to police, Yunus and his gang members specialised in snatching Toyota Corolla cars at gunpoint within the Lagos Metropolis.

His reign of terror was toppled by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) in Lagos State. The head of the IRT Unit, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, led the operation that apprehended Yunus’ gang. Yunus was later first used as bait to catch two men, Abudulahi Mohammed and Nasiru Mohammed, who allegedly used to fund his operations in order to be the first to get their hands on the stolen cars. Police alleged that the receivers used to sell the cars to dealers.

These dealers, Abdulbasit Mohammed and Tony Nwadia, after receiving the cars, would change the chassis numbers and customs duty papers at a cheap rate, making them appear unregistered. The dealers, Abdulbasit and Nwadia, who operate a car dealership in Festac Town Lagos State, had also been arrested. Also, a Customs clearing licensed agent, Joseph Onyeniyi, and an alleged car smuggler, Kazeem Aluko, alleged to be part of the gang, were arrested at the Badagry area of Lagos State. Police said two gun runners, Chigozie Odinaka and Ahmed Adebayo, who supplied arms and ammunition to Yunus, were also arrested at Ojuelegba part of Lagos State. A police source said: “On December 14, 2020, we got a complaint from Mr Odusoya Oluwadare, who said that his Toyota Corolla car, with registration number, EPE 627 GE, was snatched at gunpoint along St. Finbarrs College Road, Yaba, at about 11:30 pm.”

