Police launch manhunt for abducted Obasanjo’s workers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have promised to rescue the three workers of ex-Pres-ident Olusegun Obasanjo abducted on Wednesday by gunmen along the Kobape- Abeokuta Expressway. Spokesman for the force, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the assurance in Abeokuta on Thursday while speaking to New Telegraph.

He said the victims were abducted at Seseri village, near Kobape, around 6pm. Oyeyemi said they were on the trail of the kidnappers, adding that the Anti- Kidnapping team is currently combing the bush to rescue the workers. Those abducted were the Financial Controller, Group Auditor and Group Store Manager of Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape. A source said the gunmen accosted their victims, dragged them into the bush and took them to an unknown destination. Confirming the incident, Oyeyemi said, “The kidnap occurred around 6pm on Wednesday. Obasanjo has a farm around the area in Kobape.

