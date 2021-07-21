Metro & Crime

Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of mother of Bayelsa SSG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said it has launched a manhunt to rescue the mother of Secretary to the State Government, Madam Betinah Benson who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen Tuesday night.

Madam Betinah Benson, 80, was kidnapped at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the police public relations officer, Asinim Butswat: “The kidnappers, who were dressed in military uniforms, stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli and other detectives have visited scene and investigation is in progress.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq flags off training for Kwara’s 1,056 community police constables

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

*Urges residents to support initiative for a safer Kwara Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police Constables for the state. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept which he said would strengthen internal security architecture, the governor urged residents of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs kills 35-year-man while chasing smugglers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), chasing some suspected rice smugglers, yesterday crushed a motorcyclist, Mumuni Juwon, to death in Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred at Asu village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. The 35-year-old Juwon was crushed to death by the operational vehicle of the Customs from […]
Metro & Crime

Two sisters, three others sell ‘drugged cookies’ on Twitter, Instagram

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted an online drug trafficking cartel selling drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and other illicit substances to residents of Abuja and beyond. The syndicate used the cyber space as its platform.   The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that five members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica