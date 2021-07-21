Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of mother of Bayelsa SSG

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said it has launched a manhunt to rescue the mother of Secretary to the State Government, Madam Betinah Benson who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen Tuesday night.

Madam Betinah Benson, 80, was kidnapped at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the police public relations officer, Asinim Butswat: “The kidnappers, who were dressed in military uniforms, stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli and other detectives have visited scene and investigation is in progress.”

