News

Police lift curfew in Bauchi communities

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

Police have lifted the curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Anguwan Kusu communities in Bauchi Local Government of Bauchi State. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Ahmed Wakili said the Commissioner of Police Umar Sanda decided to suspend the curfew following the improvement of security in the affected areas.

 

He said Sanda visited the warring communities to assess the security situation, sympathized and comforted the natives.

 

The CP appealed to the community religious leaders, youth leaders in the areas and the general public to pay attention to the happenings in their areas and report any suspicious movement to the police.

 

Sanda urged citizens not to panic and go about their normal business without fear.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom councillor donates new home to family of 5 rescued from collapsed building

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Councillor representing Ward 4, in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has risen to the aid of a family of five trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building, but rescued by kind neighbours in Ikot Nkim village. Therefore, for the family of Sunday Idungafa (husband) and Inem (wife), it was time […]
News

NCC: 35m Nigerians lack access to telecommunications

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said about 35 Million Nigerians are still living without access to telecommunications services. This was even as it hinted on its plans to establish special help desk across the country to provide consumer education to people. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, […]
News

Ebonyi: NUC approves King David Medical University

Posted on Author Our Reporters

History was made yesterday in Abuja, as King David University of Medical Sciences, built by the administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The university was the 197th university in Nigeria and the most beautiful university complex in Africa. The King David University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica