Police lift curfew in Bauchi communities

Police have lifted the curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Anguwan Kusu communities in Bauchi Local Government of Bauchi State. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Ahmed Wakili said the Commissioner of Police Umar Sanda decided to suspend the curfew following the improvement of security in the affected areas.

He said Sanda visited the warring communities to assess the security situation, sympathized and comforted the natives.

The CP appealed to the community religious leaders, youth leaders in the areas and the general public to pay attention to the happenings in their areas and report any suspicious movement to the police.

Sanda urged citizens not to panic and go about their normal business without fear.

