Metro & Crime

Police may investigate amputee sachet water hawker, Mary Daniels –Odumosu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police in Lagos State have explained their role in the new twist in the story of an amputee sachet water seller, Mary Daniels, accused of lying in the viral report of her pitiable condition. The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the presence of the police at the venue of the handing over of Mary to her kinsmen from Kogi State. Odumosu also said the police acted on intelligence reports that some people, who had expected to share from the N25 million promised the girl, were planning to disrupt the handing over ceremony. He, however, said the police might investigate the amputee, if the state government established any criminal case against her. The amputee hawker had claimed that she was an orphan with a baby and that the accident which led to her amputation occurred when she was a teenager.

Her pitiable story instantly generated sympathy from individuals, who started donating money and other things to her. The state government also took her case up by trying to ensure that some unscrupulous people do not take advantage of her situation to rob or cheat her of the donation from the public. The government handed Mary over to one of the agencies in the state to protect her against any mischievous member of the public.

A new story, however, surfaced on Wednesday when some irregularities were reportedly discovered in her claims. Her claims that that she lost her legs in an accident, when she was a teenager were been said to be untrue as she reportedly lost her legs, when she was a baby. There is also a new report that the amputee is not an orphan as claimed because she still has a father. Mary was said to have been receiving threat messages from some people who threatened to reveal the truth about her if she failed to give them out of the N25 million. Odumosu he did not investigate the case.

He said: “It was the state government. We all know what went into the viral story. “We got information that she was never involved in any accident that led to her leg being amputated and that probably she had an ailment, when she was a baby.

“Two, she also alleged that her father was late and that the burden of the whole family’s responsibility lies on her shoulders. Investi-gations revealed that the father is alive and hale and hearty. “In the course of all these things, so many things came up that made the state government to hand her over to the Social Welfare for investigations. Police did not investigate her.

“At the end of their investigations, if a criminal offence is established, the law will take its course.” Meanwhile, the Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, yesterday disclosed that the State government would continue to protect all residents in the state, especially the vulnerable. Adebowale, who spoke at the handing over, confirmed that Mary had been in the safe custody of the government in the past two weeks. According to the Special Adviser, the government’s ultimate desire is to ensure that Mary becomes “a civically responsible citizen in the state”.

“She now has the resources to take care of herself and her baby and have a new lease of life,” Adebowale said. She explained that government took the step to shield Mary from possible fraudsters who might target the funds donated to her by well-meaning Nigerians. Mary was handed over to a committee comprising the representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and the leader of Igala community in Lagos State, Mr. Sanni Yakubu Ejima

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums invade Anambra village, kill 9, injure several others

Posted on Author Reporter

    No fewer than nine people were killed on Monday when hoodlums invaded Ukpomachi Village, Okuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State. The state police command confirmed the deaths in a statement, adding that some other people were injured during the attack and property and livestock destroyed. The statement was signed by […]
Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail strike in Abuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Declaration of an industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) was received yesterday with mixed feelings by some health workers in Abuja hospitals.   Although all health workers, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed dismay over government’s attitude towards their welfare and safety, some had reservations with […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen go on rampage, kill 6 Policemen, one Soldier in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have allegedly attacked two Police checkpoints in Obubra, Cross River State, killing at least seven security personnel. A source, who confided in New Telegraph, said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning where some Policemen were manning a check point in the town. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica