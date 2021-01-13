Police mourn as newly-promoted AIG, Bishi, dies

Inspector slumps, dies in exam hall

Nigerian Police Force was yesterday plunged into mourning following the death of a newly promoted Assistant-Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Omololu Bishi, and a Police Inspector, Frank Omorudion, who died in an examination hall at the Ikeja Police College. Bishi died less than a month after his promotion.

While some alleged that he died of COVID-19 complications, others said he died of heart attack.

The Lagos State Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said Bishi was yet to be decorated with his new rank before his death While police were mourning Bishi, the news of the death of Omorudion filtered into town. He died on Monday.

Omorudion was said to have collapsed in the examination hall at Ikeja College, where he was sitting for his confirmation examination with his colleagues. He was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he gave up the ghost.

The remains of the 39-year-old inspector have been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba. Omorudion, who was from Edo State, was attached to Area H Ogudu Police Command, before his death.

“The inspector collapsed while writing his confirmation exam at the Police College, Ikeja on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but later died. He hailed from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was survived by wife and a child. He was diagnosed to have Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome according to the test carried out on him at LASUTH, Ikeja.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, commiserates with his family and colleagues on his death while promising to render needed help to the family to get his benefits as and when due,”

Adejobi said. Meanwhile, before the announcement of his new rank, Bishi was the former Benue State Commissioner of Police and later was in charge of Armament. Bishi was buried yesterday afternoon at the Ebony Vault in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The AIG Zone 2, Ahmed Iliyasu, led senior officers in Lagos to represent the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, and organised a befitting burial parade in honour of the late senior officer. Bishi, who hailed from Lagos Island, Lagos State, was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He is survived by his wife and children. Iliyasu was at the burial with Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, AIG Police Cooperative, Aminu Saleh Pai, Area Commanders, Commanding Officers, Police Mobile Force in Lagos and senior officers from police formations within Lagos State.

The brief burial rite was witnessed by Bishi’s immediate family members, representatives of the Oba of Lagos, his coursemates in Police Academy, friends and well-wishers

