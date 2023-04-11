Metro & Crime

Police nab 10 suspected thugs in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

No fewer than 10 suspected criminals believed to be members of the notorious thuggery group known as Sara Suka that have been terrorising Bauchi metropolis, have been arrested by the state police command. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ahmad Muhammed Wakili said the arrest followed a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan to raid the hideout of the group.

According to statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ahmad Muhammed Wakili, the suspects who were arrested in Magaji Quarters following a collaborative effort between the Police Command and the Quasy-Security outfit within the metropolis. “Operatives attached to C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi in collaboration with a quasi-security outfit acted on a credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building situated at Magaji Quarters.”

Items recovered from the suspects include, axes, knives, empty bottles of cough syrup, empty rubber solution and wrap of cannabis. The statement further said the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after a thorough investigation.

Recall that the Bauchi State Police Command deployed ad- equate personnel to operate during the Easter Celebration in the state. The CP however called on the general public to cooperate with the police especially by giving them relevant information that will help fish out criminals and their hideout in the state.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Badagry youths block Gbaji-Owode-Apa road in protest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Youths in Badagry, Lagos State, yesterday blocked the Gbaji-Owode-Apa road, protesting the deplorable state of the road which had been approved for reconstruction since 2018 by the Federal Government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which monitored the protest reported that youths in their hundreds blocked the expressway preventing motorists and motorcycle riders from plying […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos First Lady, Ekiti, Ondo states’ govs awarded ‘Advocates of the Year’

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Juliana Francis The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have all been awarded Advocates of the Year by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW). The three recipients were among 12 other awardees honoured by NASoW. Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu and […]
Metro & Crime

Outrage as DCO asks rapist to marry 14-year-old victim

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Children advocates in Lagos State have expressed outrage after the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Shogunle Police Station allegedly backed the defilement of a 14-yearold girl. The DCO reportedly suggested that the over 40-year-old perpetrator should marry the victim to end the case. The suggestion, which negates the Child Rights Law, has gathered a storm, […]

Leave a Reply