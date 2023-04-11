Police nab 10 suspected thugs in Bauchi

No fewer than 10 suspected criminals believed to be members of the notorious thuggery group known as Sara Suka that have been terrorising Bauchi metropolis, have been arrested by the state police command. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ahmad Muhammed Wakili said the arrest followed a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan to raid the hideout of the group.

According to statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ahmad Muhammed Wakili, the suspects who were arrested in Magaji Quarters following a collaborative effort between the Police Command and the Quasy-Security outfit within the metropolis. “Operatives attached to C’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi in collaboration with a quasi-security outfit acted on a credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building situated at Magaji Quarters.”

Items recovered from the suspects include, axes, knives, empty bottles of cough syrup, empty rubber solution and wrap of cannabis. The statement further said the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after a thorough investigation.

Recall that the Bauchi State Police Command deployed ad- equate personnel to operate during the Easter Celebration in the state. The CP however called on the general public to cooperate with the police especially by giving them relevant information that will help fish out criminals and their hideout in the state.

