Police nab 131 suspects, recover 785 weapons in Benue

Police have arrested at least 131 suspected criminals across Benue State for committing various offences. The police also recovered 785 assorted weapons from the suspects.

The offences, according to the police, range from kidnapping to armed robbery and cultism.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Audu Madaki, paraded some of the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Màkurdi, yesterday. Madaki said from February this year till date, 205 criminals were arrested across the state, arraigned and were awaiting trial

He said: “Since my assumption of duty on February 22 till date, we have embarked on robust community policing to rid the state of criminal activities, during which over 205 criminals were arrested across the state for crimes ranging from cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, mischief by fire among other offences and are already charged to court.”

Madaki gave a breakdown of weapons recovered from the suspects to include 32 rifles of different calibres, six AK47 rifles, one G3, three double-barrelled guns and 22 locally-made pistols.

The police chief added that the locally-made pistols were higher in number because most of them were manufactured by blacksmiths.

