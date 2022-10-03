Police nab 2 over illegal possession of firearms

The Police in Lagos State have arrested two persons for allegedly be-ing in possession of illegal firearms at the Badagry area of the state.

The suspects, who were identified as Sodiq Muftau, alias Mainama (30) and Surakat Toheeb alias Elewedu (29), were arrested on September 23 at about 6:30 pm by policemen attached to the Badagry Police Division.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested when policemen on routine patrol noticed their suspicious movement within Ajara Community. Hundeyin said other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting the police.

“After a thorough search of the suspects, a locally made double-barrel pistol, nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were found in their possession.”

He said during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects are members of Eiye Confraternity in Badagry and environ, adding that efforts are in place to unravel more details about their activities and source of the firearm.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, while commending the detectives for a job well done, charged officers and men of the Command to redouble their efforts towards sustaining the safety and security existing in the state. He, however, said the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

