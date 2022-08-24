Police nab 2 robbery suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected robbers, aka ‘one-chance’, who specialise in robbing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables in commercial vehicles.

The two suspects, both residents of Ijora Badia in Lagos State, who allegedly operate by using a tricycle and had been terrorising commuters in Mushin, Yaba and Surulere axis, were arrested by police on Monday.

An eyewitness, Mr Jacob Adeyemi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday that the suspects were arrested after attacking some passengers of their phones and other valuables in the Surulere axis.

He said that a police patrol team was alerted when one of the victims raised the alarm on the Funsho Williams Avenue in Surulere and two members of the syndicate were arrested while one escaped.

“Different brands of expensive phones and other valuables believed to have been stolen by the robbers were recovered including the new tricycle used by the syndicate,” the witness said Efforts to confirm the arrest from the spokesman of the police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was futile as calls to his phone line and a text message sent were not responded to as of the time of filling this report. (NAN.

