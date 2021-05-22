News

Police nab 2 suspected robbers in Osun

Posted on

The Osun State Police Command yesterday arrested two suspected armed robbers in Ile-Ife, shortly after dispossessing passengers of their goods. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested around 12 noon. The suspects, Abiodun Abdulahi (35) and Godwin John (19), were said to have robbed passengers coming from Lagos to Ilesa on Ife/Osu road, around 9:45 am. According to the police, “when the driver of the bus robbed by the suspects went to block his ATM card at one of the new generation banks in Ile-Ife, he suddenly saw and identified the two suspects that robbed them and the police were quickly alerted and they were arrested.” The police spokesperson said the suspects have confessed to the crime and effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

