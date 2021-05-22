Police nab 2 suspected robbers in Osun

The Osun State Police Command yesterday arrested two suspected armed robbers in Ile-Ife, shortly after dispossessing passengers of their goods. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested around 12 noon. The suspects, Abiodun Abdulahi (35) and Godwin John (19), were said to have robbed passengers coming from Lagos to Ilesa on Ife/Osu road, around 9:45 am. According to the police, “when the driver of the bus robbed by the suspects went to block his ATM card at one of the new generation banks in Ile-Ife, he suddenly saw and identified the two suspects that robbed them and the police were quickly alerted and they were arrested.” The police spokesperson said the suspects have confessed to the crime and effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.
Related Articles
Edo: Tricycle, motorcycle operators endorse Obaseki
Over 100 tricycle and motorcycle operators, under the aegis of ANNEWAT, an amalgamation of seven different unions, yesterday stormed Benin, the Edo State capital, to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki for re-election in the September 19 governorship election in the state. This was as they cited the governor’s sterling performance, especially his administration’s key reforms in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta rejects FDC, AAC’s poor economy reports
Delta State Government has faulted the misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) which was supported by the Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC). The state maintained that there was no iota of truth in the report and urged the public to disregard it. The Commissioner […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OPPO Launches Affordable AI-Powered A93 Smartphone in Nigeria
OPPO has launched the latest OPPO A93 in Nigeria. The smartphone introduces trendy technology that makes your style stand out with an Ultra Sleek smartphone body. This means that you’ll get cutting-edge AI portrait photography features packed into a truly premium design, along with functions that make life more efficient and can keep […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)