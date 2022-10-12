Metro & Crime

Police nab 3 for attempting to kidnap former employer

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kidnap their former employer who sacked them in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State. The suspects are: Peter Nse, 24, Chuckwuma Nwobodo, 48 and Michael Umanah, 30. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, the suspects were arrested after a complaint lodged at Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters by one Ifenuga Olayinka. According to Oyeyemi, the complainant told the police that he received a text message on his phone from someone who described himself as “Killer Vagabond of Africa”.

In the said message, the author directed the complainant to pay N5 million into a bank account sent to him or risk being kidnapped within the shortest possible time. Upon the report, the DPO of Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, was said to have detailed detectives to unravel those behind the message. According to Oyeyemi, the detectives embarked on “technical and intelligence based investigation” which led them to Anambra State, where two of the suspects, Nse and Nwobodo were apprehended. Their arrest, he said, also led the detectives to Ago Iwoye, where the third suspect, Umanah was nabbed.

“It was when they were brought before the complainant that he identified them as his former employees, whom he laid off not quite long for certain misconducts,” Oyeyemi explained. He spoke further that the suspects confessed during interrogation that they committed the crime. “They claimed to have made the attempt just because they were not happy as the complainant terminated their appointment.”

 

