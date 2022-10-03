Police nab 3 members of one chance syndicate in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three members of a syndicate that specialises in using their car to dupe unsuspecting passengers at the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

The suspects, Abiodun Bamidele (48), Olumide Faleye (45) and Toyin Adekoya (49), they were arrested on September 23, around 10:30pm at Omole Estate Phase 1 along Ojodu Berger area.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were nabbed by policemen attached to Ojodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command when a lady they tried to dupe raised the alarm which attracted the police.

He said the three members of the gang were arrested when they were operating in their Toyota Camry car with registration number KSF 608 GH.

“The suspects who always disguise as driver and passengers, pick unsuspecting passengers, and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in their car boot, with the pretense to lure the person, with the belief that the money was truly a good one.”

The spokesperson however said investigation revealed that the gang started this crime in January this year, while the suspects had since been arraigned in court

