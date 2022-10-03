Metro & Crime

Police nab 3 members of one chance syndicate in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three members of a syndicate that specialises in using their car to dupe unsuspecting passengers at the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

 

The suspects, Abiodun Bamidele (48), Olumide Faleye (45) and Toyin Adekoya (49), they were arrested on September 23, around 10:30pm at Omole Estate Phase 1 along Ojodu Berger area.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were nabbed by policemen attached to Ojodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command when a lady they tried to dupe raised the alarm which attracted the police.

He said the three members of the gang were arrested when they were operating in their Toyota Camry car with registration number KSF 608 GH.

“The suspects who always disguise as driver and passengers, pick unsuspecting passengers, and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in their car boot, with the pretense to lure the person, with the belief that the money was truly a good one.”

The spokesperson however said investigation revealed that the gang started this crime in January this year, while the suspects had since been arraigned in court

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three policemen feared killed as armed men hit Enugu Police Station

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Divisional Police Station in Adani, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State was on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen. This is coming barely 24 hours after a Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 13 in Ukpo, Anambra State was also assaulted. It was learnt that three policemen on duty were killed, while several others […]
Metro & Crime

Murder: Ogun police arrest four suspected cultists 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   The Police in Ogun State have arrested a number of suspected cultists for killing one Segun Onifade. The suspects are, Samson Jacob a.k.a Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a Omo Iyami, Adebayo Adeoluwa a.k.a Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun. The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Monday said the arrest was in continuation […]
Metro & Crime

Clerics, parents, police boost rape, child abuse –Advocate (2)

Posted on Author Reporter

The Secretary and Operations Manager Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, suggests to JULIANA FRANCIS solutions to the rising cases of rape in Nigeria   There’s another trending case now. A pastor told a man that anyone who marries his daughter would become prosperous; he now decided to be sleeping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica