Police nab 4-man robbery gang in Delta

Police crack team in conjunction with local vigilante have arrested a four man armed robbery gang at MTN Road by Pipeline in Sapele, Delta State.

The gang members include, 25 year old James Wisdom, a.k.a Young Diamond, Peter Ayodele, 22, Ikolo Micheal, 18 and Francis Success, 26 years old.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said the suspects were on the verge of unleashing terror on unsuspecting victims when detectives swooped on them.

He listed items recovered from them to include three cut to size single barrel guns with 18 cartridges, a Lexus car with registration number YAB 750 B

