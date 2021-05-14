News

Police nab 5 suspected pipeline vandals in Delta

The Police Command in Delta State, on Wednesday apprehended five suspected pipeline vandals, according to its spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright. Bright told journalists in Warri, that the suspects were Lukeman Jimoh, Shola Bimigo, Yahaya Ikane, Ebi Yeregha and Lawal Aliyu. He said that they were arrested conveying 170 pieces of pipelines in a lorry, and which were suspected to be stolen. He said: “On May 8, 2021, at about 5. 45 p.m., Anti-Crime Patrol of ‘A’ Division Warri, while on routine patrol, intercepted a lorry with registration number BDG358YA with five suspects on board. “On searching, the lorry was loaded with 170 pieces of 6 inches pipes already cut to various sizes.The suspects are alleged experts in the act of vandalising Federal Government pipeline at Ogulagha.

They were arrested while the lorry was impounded.” In another development, Bright confirmed the death of three suspected kidnappers in the state. He explained that the deceased, Onome Efetobore, Collins (surname unknown) and Glory Reuben, were beaten to death by an angry mob after a failed kidnapped attempt. Bright further explained that the incident occurred on May 10, at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “On May 10, 2021, at about 10:30hrs, information was received that a mob was attacking three suspected kidnappers, who attempted to kidnap a victim at Oghara Junction. “Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara Division, mobilised its patrol team and a vigilance team to the scene to rescue Efetobore, Collins and Reuben. “They were seriously beaten and rushed to the Oghara General Hospital by the police, where they were later confirmed dead.”

Our Reporters

