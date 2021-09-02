Metro & Crime

Police nab alleged serial robber, recover five phones

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested a serial phone thief at Shasha area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt after stealing phones will run out of the state and come back after disposing of it to buyers.

The suspect identified as Olajide Balogun (36), an indigene of Akoko, in Ondo State, was arrested by the RRS decoy team, who covertly monitored him as he was carting away his loots on a motorcycle, along Shasha road, in Alimosho the state. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement yesterday said the suspect upon sighting the closely advancing RRS operatives, jumped off his motorcycle and took to his heel. He said: “In an attempt to evade arrest; he was however, pursued and apprehended by the determined decoy team of the Agency and the loot where recovered from him. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and demonstrated his modus operandi when on operation to steal phones from his target victims.

