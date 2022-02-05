Metro & Crime

Police nab bandits, kidnap suspects, other criminals in Benue

*Recover weapons, stolen vehicles

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command Saturday paraded three suspected bandits, two kidnap suspects as well as armed robbery and cultists arrested at different locations in the state for committing various crimes.

The Command also recovered weapons and some vehicles reportedly used by the suspects to commit the crimes.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, who disclosed this in a statement via the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene, said one of the bandits, Anyogo Mnguor, suspected for heinous crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery was intercepted by men of Operation Zenda within the Sankera area.

Abass said two other suspects, including one Alhaji Igbadoo and Tsaaga Akulahan, were also arrested in connection with the case, adding that items such as one G3 rifle with 42 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action rifle, one locally made pistol and four AK-47 magazines were recovered from them.

 

