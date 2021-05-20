Police nab cultists, traffic robbers, recover arms, stolen items

Police have arrested suspected traffic robbers, burglars and a cultist in different parts of Lagos State. One of the suspected cultists identified as Nwugo Oforuike (30), a member of Aiye confraternity, who hails from Imo State, was arrested at Mushin on Monday, with one locallymade pistol, one live cartridge, one car key, one Infinix Hot 8 light phone, one necklace and one iron rod. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the arrests in a statement yesterday. Adejobi said that also on Monday, policemen attached to Ojo Division, about 6am, arrested a 34-year-old suspected serial housebreaker, Marcus Ikechukwu.

The PPRO said before he was arrested, the suspect had been terrorising and breaking into people’s houses at Ikotun, Igando, Surulere and other places within the state. He said: “Ikechukwu was arrested by a police patrol team at the International Market, when a green T4 bus was intercepted and upon search, some stolen items were recovered. The items are one large cutter for breaking into houses and three big generators. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime that he had been breaking into many houses in Surulere, Igando and Ikotun areas of the state.”

Also, policemen attached to Ojo Division, about 10:30pm, arrested two suspected traffic robbers/housebreakers at TIV Yam Market, off Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Alaba-Rago, Ojo area of the state. The suspects are Abdulkareem Hamzat (24) and One Nura (20). They were both caught in possession of two ‘dagger’ knives, a giant cutter, one cutlass, one catapult and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible.

