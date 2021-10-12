Metro & Crime

Police nab deadly gang responsible for abduction of priest

The Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has cracked a notorious kidnapping gang responsible for abducting a Catholic priest and killing one of their captors.

The suspects were arrested following painstaking investigation and vigilance of IRT operatives led by DCP Tunji Disu.

Parading the suspects, police spokesman, CP Frank Mba advised Nigerians to be security conscious at all times.

One of suspected kidnappers, Babangida Usman, 25, a resident of Jere in Kaduna State revealed his gang also killed another abducted victim called Chinedu, who tried to put them under pressure.

According to Usman: “Our gang kidnapped a Rev Father and one Chinedu, but we killed Chinedu in the process.”

Three notorious armed robbery gang members, who operate around Jos, Plateau State, were also arrested by the IRT team.

The suspects are: Abel Namfa, 23, Nakum Wazil, 32 and Jonah Patrick, 25.

Police spokesman said they were arrested for armed robbery and car theft.

The suspects allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla car, sold it and acquired an AK47 rifle.

Our Reporters

