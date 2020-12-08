Police nab fake NAF pilot in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State say, they have arrested a fake Nigerian Air Force pilot who is alleged to be an ex-convict from Kaduna State.

He is said to specialize in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public with his uniform.

Police spokesman in Katsina, Gambo Isah, while parading the suspect, gave his name as, Khamis Abdulllahi.

Isah said, nemesis caught up with the suspect, when he approached a car dealer in the metropolis, posing as a United Kingdom returnee on a special duty, who needed to buy a car.

He added that, after picking a car of his choice valued at about Five point four million Naira, he requested the seller to meet him at a bank for payment.

The suspect deceitfully issued a bank transfer teller, stamped with a fake stamp and asked the seller to sign.

After taking custody of the car, the seller became suspicious and reported the matter to the police, who eventually arrested the suspect.

The suspect, Khamis Abdullahi confessed to newsmen of committing not only the crime, but others, using the same mode of operation.

Items recovered from him include, one T-Shirt with a Captain’s rank a UN Badge and one Toyota Corolla, 2016 Model.

Others include, three I-Phone handsets, and one Infinix phone.

The items also included, one fabricated fake First Bank rubber stamp, two fake stamped First Bank Tellers, motor vehicle documents and a stamp pad.

Isah also confirmed that the police on December 7, at about 4.pm, foiled a bandits’ attack on Gatakawa village, in Kankara Area Council of the state.

According to the police spokesman, the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara led ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to the village, based on the report that bandits in their numbers riding on motorbikes and armed with AK 47 rifles, were shooting sporadically and attacked the village, broke shops and stole away food items as well as kidnapped 13 persons in the process.

He added that subsequently, the team engaged the bandits in a gun duel and dislodged the hoodlums and succeeded in rescuing all the kidnapped victims and recovered all the items earlier stolen.

Isah further said, search parties are combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recover their dead bodies.

