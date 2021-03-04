Police nab five at Lagos airport for COVID-19 cerfificate racketeering

The Nigeria Police, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command has arrested and paraded five COVID-19 certificate suspects at the airport, while two others are still at large.

The suspects, Achibong Idonrenyin, Moses Samuel, Popoola Adewala, Wale Aderele and Abdulmalik Ibrahim, police said major in selling fake COVID-19 positive certificates to unsuspecting travellers within the international wing of the airport.

The suspects at large are Shehu Imam and Adeola Dalington who works with Sky Blue Services limited, a cleaning service at the airport.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in his office at the airport, Mr. Bature Umar, the Commissioner, Airport Command, said that the incident occurred on February 19, 2021 at the airport where a British Airways passenger, Michael Osagbogun was defrauded of the sum of N50,000 for COVID-19 test.

According to the Commissioner, one of the suspects had approached Osagbogun promising to produce a COVID-19 test positive certificate for him.

Two of the suspects, Popoola Adewale and Adeola Dalington, who knew the airport environment well due to the nature of their jobs at the airport, he said allegedly took the victim to one of the toilet facilities at the airport where the sum of N50,000 was obtained from him under the pretext of producing a valid COVID-19 positive certificate for the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...