Police nab four fake revenue collectors in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested four men for allegedly extorting motorists in the State, while posing as officials of the disbanded Lagos State Committee on the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC). The suspects were identified as Taiwo Falodun, aka Biggy (48), Adedire Olaniyi (42), Femi Osunkoya (53) and Olalekan Edu (51).

Two among the suspects, Adedire and Osunkoya, were apprehended yesterday after impounding the vehicle of a motorist for changing lanes at Alausa. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said the motorist stated that the suspects took her vehicle to a park in front of Elephant Cement House, where she was asked to pay N50,000 as fine.

She, however, reached out to friends, who contacted the Rapid Response Squad (RRS). Hundeyin said it was in the process that RRS team arrived the scene and they were arrested promptly and that during preliminary investigation, Falodun, came along with a government official, identified as Edu to solicit the release of the arrested suspects and they were both arrested. It was gathered that RRS fingerprint records showed that Falodun and Olaniyi were once arrested in 2020 for extorting a university professor while posing as local government officials on LASU-Igando Road. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Eg-

