Police nab four robbers terrorising Lagos residents

Police have apprehended four suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Alakuko area of Lagos State. The suspects – Suleiman Babajide (26), Mustapha Michael (25), Daniel Gideon (23) and Olalekan Adesina (26) – were said to be disposing residents of Amje, Ajegunle, Mosalasi and Daleko communities.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, after attacking the residents of Alakuko area. The police recovered one locallymade pistol with four live cartridges from the suspects. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, for thorough investigation.

The commissioner also charged other police stations and operatives in the command to make the state not conducive for criminals and miscreants to operate or hibernate, particularly during the ember months.

Odumosu also parleyed with police inspectors and rank and file cadres of the command on improved service delivery. The commissioner engaged hundreds of the personnel to fine tune strategy to police the state, especially during ember months.

The police chief charged them to brace up and discharge their duties without fear, favour or sentiments as the laws were explicit on the duties of the police. He said: “We must rise up to the security challenges in the state and continue to contain them appropriately in as much as the Nigeria Police Force reigns.”

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Etim Oqua, Assistant Commissioner of Police Department of Operations and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dotun Odubona, ACP Wale Ajao, second-in-command to Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State and staff officers from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The officers and men appreciated Odumosu for his fatherly roles and moves to improve their general welfare and safety in order to discharge their duties as required. They promised to do everything necessary and fortify security across the state which would be devoid of corruption, incivility and unprofessional vices.

