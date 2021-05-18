Police nab four traffic robbers, recover stolen items in Lagos

Taiwo Jimoh Police have arrested four suspected traffic robbers on the Badagry Expressway, Lagos State. The suspects – Uche Eze (24), Jamilu Bala (24), Enest Bala (24) and Sheidu Sanni (23) – were arrested on Saturday, about 1am, in front of the Onireke Division.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation by policemen attached to the Onireke Police Division.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that a motorcycle conveying four passengers was stopped by the police and during a search, two cutlasses, one jack knife, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two bottles of ICED intoxicant substance (Hehila) and five suspected stolen phones were recovered from them. He said: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and gave useful information assisting us in our investigation. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gang.”

Odumosu, according to the PPRO, directed that the Divisional Police Officer of the area should improve on its anti-crime strategies to go after the hoodlums terrorising the area and eradicate traffic robbery and other forms of criminality.

