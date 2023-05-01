News

Police Nab Imo Cops’ Killers, Dismantle Camps

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The police have arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing of four police officers at a restaurant in Ngor-Okpala, Imo State, on April 21.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, said they were arrested after the tactical team apprehended one Matthew Chuwkuma,48, from Mpam Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area in his hideout in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to him, Chuwkuma, who confessed to being the Sector Commander of the IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN) syndicate in Mbaise, assisted the police in arresting three members of the syndicate – Ojoko Ikechukwu (53) of Umugwa, Chilaka Charles (44) of Umuezuo, and Anthony Iwu (50) of Umugwa all in Umuokiria in the Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in their hideout while others escaped.

Okoye said while searching the suspects and their hideout, they recovered one AK-47 rifle, 190 rounds of live 7.62 mm ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two double barrel guns, and one pistol.

The police said: “They volunteered crucial information that assisted us on 27/04/2023 at about 1240hrs in raiding their second hideout/shrine at Itu in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, which led to the arrest of four other notorious IPOB/ESN suspects on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities.

“On sighting officers, the notorious criminal syndicate engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the combat-ready tactical squad which disorganised them and resulted in the arrest of four other suspects.” He named the suspects as Ibe Damian (50), Iwuala Simon (31), Nwabueze Ahiwe (47) and Obali Paul (70) said to be their Chief Priest.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

25 years after, Sanwo-Olu fulfils govt’s pledge to Chioma Ajunwa

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…donates 3-bedroom flat to 1996 Olympic gold medalist Twenty-five years after the Lagos State Government pledged gift of a house to the 1996 Olympic medalist, Chioma Ajunwa- Oparah, the first African woman to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday redeemed the pledge with the presentation of a 3-bedroom apartment […]
News

2023: Niger Delta youths call on Yahaya Bello to declare ambition

Posted on Author PaulineOnyibe

The Niger Delta Youths under the platform of “36 Youths Coalition for Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidency has called on Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the Presidential election come 2023. Speaking on Tuesday in Delta state, Ambassador Timiseleipre Job Desmond who spoke on behalf of the group said it will fully mobilize every […]
News

Retired perm secs To Tinubu: Pick best hands

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Retired Ondo State Permanent Secretaries yesterday asked President- elect Bola Tinubu to engage the best hands to help him manage the affairs of the country. The President of the Association of Ondo State Retired Top Civ-il Servants and Permanent Secretaries Prince Fioye Bajowa said Tinubu should ensure that the policy thrust of his government should […]

Leave a Comment