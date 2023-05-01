Police Nab Imo Cops’ Killers, Dismantle Camps

The police have arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing of four police officers at a restaurant in Ngor-Okpala, Imo State, on April 21.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, said they were arrested after the tactical team apprehended one Matthew Chuwkuma,48, from Mpam Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area in his hideout in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to him, Chuwkuma, who confessed to being the Sector Commander of the IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN) syndicate in Mbaise, assisted the police in arresting three members of the syndicate – Ojoko Ikechukwu (53) of Umugwa, Chilaka Charles (44) of Umuezuo, and Anthony Iwu (50) of Umugwa all in Umuokiria in the Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in their hideout while others escaped.

Okoye said while searching the suspects and their hideout, they recovered one AK-47 rifle, 190 rounds of live 7.62 mm ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two double barrel guns, and one pistol.

The police said: “They volunteered crucial information that assisted us on 27/04/2023 at about 1240hrs in raiding their second hideout/shrine at Itu in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, which led to the arrest of four other notorious IPOB/ESN suspects on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities.

“On sighting officers, the notorious criminal syndicate engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the combat-ready tactical squad which disorganised them and resulted in the arrest of four other suspects.” He named the suspects as Ibe Damian (50), Iwuala Simon (31), Nwabueze Ahiwe (47) and Obali Paul (70) said to be their Chief Priest.”