Police nab killers of ex-Zamfara State guber aspirant, others  

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) have arrested the suspected killer of an ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, at Rijana.

Roughly 23 other suspects have also been arrested for different offences ranging from homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, arms trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms, rape, amongst others.

A dtatement by the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the FIB-IRT also recovered a total of 52 firearms including 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Launcher, 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 36 AK47 rifles, 2 English shotguns, 5 locally-made shotguns, 5 locally-made automatic pistols, 4 pump action shotguns, 2,045 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one DAF Truck loaded with 45,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 2 motor vehicles, 3 mobile phones, two machetes and five tear gas cannisters from the suspects during follow-up investigations.

Adejobi said in one of the cases, the duo of Sani Usman ( 22), and Mohammed Tijjani (23), both from Pai Konkore, Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory, were apprehended in connection with a case of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

While Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of the bandit syndicate which carried out the attack on travellers at Rijana, along the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in which they gruesomely murdered an ex-Zamfara State gubernatorial aspirant and owner of Famak British Schools, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, and kidnapped a nursing mother leaving her baby behind in a nearby bush.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, while commending the FIB-IRT operatives for the successes recorded, assured of the Force’s commitment to dutifully following up on established cases, conclusively investigating such with a bid to bring all persons found wanting to justice.

He, however, said all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

