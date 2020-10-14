Police nab man who killed wife with acid in A’Ibom

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death.

Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret, while she was sleeping and then fled scene.

The suspect, who had been on the run since after allegedly committing the crime, was apprehended by police operatives attached to the ‘D’ Division, Itam, Itu Local Government Area in collaboration with youths of the area.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Wednesday the culprit was arrested with the assistance of youths of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim.

