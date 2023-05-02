Metro & Crime

Police Nab Rivers Suspected Cybercrime Kingpin

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

The Police in Rivers state, through their Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets have arrested a cybercrime kingpin one George Gift Ikata, 21.

It was learnt that the suspect resides in Iwofe Rivers state area, but is an indigene of Abua Local Government Area of the state.

Further, it was disclosed that the police through their National Central Bureau, got the credible tip off from the Hungary Police on July 15, 2022.

The intelligence, it was said enumerated the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts” and how the said platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the global Cyber Community to the tune of thousands of dollars.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement to newsmen added that the Seasoned Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets was under the supervision of DCP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, the Director NCCC, who arrested the suspect now cooling his heels under the police custody.

While the police have launched a discrete manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang, Ikata had made a written statement admitting to have created the platform for fraudulent activities.

Also Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has urged the entire Cyber community and internet users, in general, to be weary of phantom and unverified investment platforms and schemes, and to take advantage of the e-reporting portal of the Police; https://incb. npf.gov.ng to register their complaints for immediate intervention.

Bukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

27 suspects escape from SARS cell

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

At least 27 suspected armed robbers, murderers and kidnappers have allegedly escaped from the detention facility of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command. Sources said the suspects tricked the SARS Station Officer (SO), who opened the cell door for them, leading to their escape. They pounced on the officer and beat […]
Metro & Crime

Three die, 12 injured in Edo auto crash

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Three people yesterday lost their livers while 12 others sustained various degrees of injury when the bus in which they were travelling crashed at Iruekpen on the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway, Edo State. The Toyota bus, belonging to one of the transport companies based in Benin, was said to be going to Ekpoma from Benin when the […]
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Police arraign cleric for allegedly demanding money from church members to make Heaven

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti   The Ekiti State Police Command has said it has investigated a cleric of Christ High Commission Ministry, Pastor Noah Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church with the promise to take them to heaven after rapture in Araromi Ugbeshi-Ekiti. The Police added the cleric has been arraigned. […]

Leave a Comment