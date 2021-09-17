Police nab robbery suspect, cultist, recover arms, ammunition

…as officers allegedly reject N500,000 bribe

Detectives attached to Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro, has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist, and recovered a double-barrelled gun andthreecartridgesattheLekkiarea of Lagos State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunlle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said on September 16, the armed robbery suspect, Alabi Timothy, (23), resident of number 9, Baale Street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at about 12:30am on September 4, at General Paint, Garden area, Lekki, during a routinestop-and-searchbythepolice.

Recovered from him were a locally-made double-barrelled gun, two live cartridges and an expended cartridge concealed in a bag. Also, a self-confessed cultist, Badmus Toheed, (22), who said that he belonged to the Aiye Confraternity group, was arrested with a live cartridge in the General Paint ghetto area, Ajah, atabout12:45amonsame day. The suspected cultist had told the Police during interrogation that he was initiated into the Aiye Confraternity sometime in June. Two suspects were also apprehended for allegedly offering bribe to the Police to secure release of the twosuspectsandpervertthecourse of justice.

While Adariku Sunday, (34), resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, AbidjanGRA, Ajah, offered thesum of N400,000incashasbribetosecure the release of the robbery suspect, One Folorunso Akeem, (43), offered another sum of N100,000 cash to secure the release of the suspected cultist. The PPRO said: “Determined to ensure justice through thorough investigation, the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe.” The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who commended the professionalism and uncompromising act of the police officers, admonished other police officers to emulate the incorruptible ones.

