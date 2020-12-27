News

Police nab robbery suspect with arm, ammunition

The police in Ogun state have arrested an armed robbery suspect, Abiodun Michael, popularly known as X1 in Ilaro area of the state. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, December 22 while he and his gang members were carrying out a robbery operation along polytechnic Road, Ilaro.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

According to him, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Police in Ilaro Division that some robbers had blocked the Polytechnic Road and robbing members of the P public of their valuables.

 

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Olayemi Jacob quickly mobilised his patrol team to the scene. “On sighting the policemen, the robbers took to their heels, but were hotly chased by the policemen as a result of which one of them was apprehended”, the PPRO said.

 

The police recovered two cut to size locally made double barrel pistols, eight live cartridges and assorted criminal charms from the arrested suspect. Oyeyemi said, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

 

The Commissioner, according to him, also directed that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice

