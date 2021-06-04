Metro & Crime

Police nab suspected kidnappers, robbers in Enugu

Detectives have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued their victim at Nimbo village in Enugu State. The suspects – Edwin Nnamdi (23), Chisom Nwamkpa (22) and Victor Nwakor (23) – were arrested in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 28, about 7.10pm. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement yesterday that two other members of the kidnapping gang escaped when they sighted policemen and abandoned their victim, a farmer. Ndukwe said their arrest followed the receipt of several reports of kidnapping of farmers in the community.

He said: “The suspects, during interrogation, confessed to the crime, while discreet investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnap gang.” The PPRO also on May 26, about 7.30pm, detectives attached to Ogui Police Division arrested two suspected robbers – Daniel Okoro (21) and Nzekwe Michael (24), while others escaped. The police image-maker said the suspects and others at large were operating in a yellow Daihatsu mini-bus with registration number ELU 366 XJ and robbed one of their passengers of N200,000 at gunpoint.

He said: “The suspects also confessed to the crime, while their operational bus was recovered. “Meanwhile, a discreet investigation has been launched to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang. “In another development, acting on a distress call, the operatives attached to Udenu Area Command, in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, on May 26, about 4.30pm, rescued and arrested two armed robbery suspects from an angry mob. They are Obetta Emmanuel (24) and Chidiebere Oluwu (20), while one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

“The suspects were arrested following a report alleging that the duo and others at large, robbed their victim of her belongings at Amundi village in the same community.” Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner, Muhammed Ndatsu, has enjoined residents of the state to keep assisting the police with credible information required to further clamp down on criminals in the state.

