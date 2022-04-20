Police nab suspected murderers, cultists, armed robbers, others in Ondo

Detectives attached to Ondo State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists alleged to be involved in the killing of two persons in an inter- cultism war in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspects identified as Oluwatosin Ikuemehinlo, John Seyi, Solomon Francis, Monday Odusola and Blessing Omuyere were alleged to be members of the dreaded ‘Aiye’ Confraternity group that had been terrorizing residents of Igbokoda community. According to the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that Ikuemehinlo confessed to be the leader of the Aiye cult group who led his members to kill their rival identified as Jesus Gallas and another one from Delta State on February, 2022. Odunlami disclosed that the rival cult group killed hands were chopped off from their wrists by members of a rival Eiye cult group. The PPRO also revealed to journalists that on April 11, police operatives apprehended three other suspected armed robbers who attacked and robbed one Mukaila Bello and John Yohanna. The suspects John Samuel, Godwin Tersoo and Vincent Pascal who were said to have committed the crime at David Camp, along Ikare road, Owo where they collected the sum of N203,000 from Yohanna. She added that the suspects were arrested at Ashawo Camp, Amurin in Owo with axes, four masks, a pack of weed and jew-elries were recovered from the suspects. While reeling out the strides of the command in tackling criminality, the PPRO further stated that two suspects, Owolabi Abiodun and Benedict Ifeanyi who were impersonating military officer were also arrested by the command. “In the same vain, on March 8, one Benedict Ifeanyi (23) paraded himself as a soldier to one Miss Tony Joy and promised to assist the lady to arrest one Owolabi Olawumi who defrauded her of the sum of Two Million naira under the pretense of selling five 5 plots of land to her.” ” While on April 16, one Bosede Alo of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March, 2022, one Adeniyi Adeleke ( 27) called her daughter Hannah Alo (10), to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her. “On the receipt of the information, Detectives from the command swung into action and arrested the suspect, upon interrogation he confessed to have committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual. Items recovered from the suspect include a ring and pieces of red clothes

