Metro & Crime

Police nab suspected murderers, cultists, armed robbers, others in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Detectives attached to Ondo State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists alleged to be involved in the killing of two persons in an inter- cultism war in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

 

The suspects identified as Oluwatosin Ikuemehinlo, John Seyi, Solomon Francis, Monday Odusola and Blessing Omuyere were alleged to be members of the dreaded ‘Aiye’ Confraternity group that had been terrorizing residents of Igbokoda community. According to the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that Ikuemehinlo confessed to be the leader of the Aiye cult group who led his members to kill their rival identified as Jesus Gallas and another one from Delta State on February, 2022. Odunlami disclosed that the rival cult group killed hands were chopped off from their wrists by members of a rival Eiye cult group. The PPRO also revealed to journalists that on April 11, police operatives apprehended three other suspected armed robbers who attacked and robbed one Mukaila Bello and John Yohanna. The suspects John Samuel, Godwin Tersoo and Vincent Pascal who were said to have committed the crime at David Camp, along Ikare road, Owo where they collected the sum of N203,000 from Yohanna. She added that the suspects were arrested at Ashawo Camp, Amurin in Owo with axes, four masks, a pack of weed and jew-elries were recovered from the suspects. While reeling out the strides of the command in tackling criminality, the PPRO further stated that two suspects, Owolabi Abiodun and Benedict Ifeanyi who were impersonating military officer were also arrested by the command. “In the same vain, on March 8, one Benedict Ifeanyi (23) paraded himself as a soldier to one Miss Tony Joy and promised to assist the lady to arrest one Owolabi Olawumi who defrauded her of the sum of Two Million naira under the pretense of selling five 5 plots of land to her.” ” While on April 16, one Bosede Alo of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March, 2022, one Adeniyi Adeleke ( 27) called her daughter Hannah Alo (10), to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her. “On the receipt of the information, Detectives from the command swung into action and arrested the suspect, upon interrogation he confessed to have committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual. Items recovered from the suspect include a ring and pieces of red clothes

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insurgency: Monarch, CSOs canvass improved funding, support for military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede As the military celebrates this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, and a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have advocated for increased funding for the security outfit and synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminalities […]
Metro & Crime

Encomium as Abiodun’s father is buried

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Iperu Remo, the home town of Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stood still yesterday as the governor’s father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, was buried amidst glowing tributes from eminent Nigerians. The remains of the octogenarerian was interred at the cemetery of the St. James Anglican Church in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state. […]
Metro & Crime

Foster regional economic integration, Omo-Agege tells S’South govs

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has urged governors of the South-South to foster regional economic integration through massive investments infrastructure. Omo-Agege made the call on Thursday in his goodwill message at the second annual general meeting of the Forum of South-South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(FOSSCCIMA) which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica