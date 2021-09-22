Police nab suspected ritualist in Bayelsa

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor in collaboration with the vigilante members of Ogobiri Community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State have arrested a suspected ritualist.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer Asinim Butswat, the suspect, one Sunday Favour Ojo ‘m’ who hails from Edo, State, was arrested on September 21, 2021, at about 1100hours, at Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The statement reads: “The suspect lured his victim one Deborah Emafridom ‘f’ a student of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, to a nearby bush tied her hands and was about to slit her throat when he was apprehended by the vigilante members and Police Operatives.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Echeng E. Echeng, commended the vigilante members for their role in the arrest and appeals to members of the public to continue to volunteer useful information to the police and other security agencies, as discreet Investigation into the matter has since commenced.”

