Police nab three fraudsters who pose as cab drivers on Lagos 

Three suspected fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS), at Opebi area of Lagos State.

The trio were identified as Dele Olawale (52), Remi Ogunleye (45) and Kole Akintunjoye (40).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, said the three suspects disguised as driver and passengers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The trio were intercepted by operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp (LNSC), in Opebi, Ikeja following a tip off and handed over to the RRS.

During preliminary investigations it was revealed that the suspects resided in Ogun State but resumed in neighbouring Lagos daily to prey on unsuspecting passengers before returning back to base in the evening after concluding their operations.

The suspected gang, operating in a Volkswagen Golf, with registration number KRD 998 DE, always acted like total strangers to one another to disarm their victims. While they carried out their nefarious activities mostly in Lagos Island, Lekki and Ikoyi.

Meanwhile, the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has transferred the suspects to the State Headquarters for further investigation.

