Police nab three with human parts, one dies in custody

Detectives attached to the Osun police command have arrested three suspects with human parts.

 

The suspects simply identified as Olayade Kehinde (25), Olufemi Oriyomi( 21) and Raimi Sheriff (21) were alleged to have been involved in ritual killings and in possession of human parts.

 

They were arrested along Osogbo/OAU IFE Campus road during police surveillance stop and search of the area. The Command Police Public Relations officer, SP Opalola Olawoyin said on April 7, at around 11am along Osogbo/ Obafemi Awolowo University Ife Campus Road, the Police detectives on ‘stop and search’ duty accosted the three men on motorcycle. She explained that the police suspected them and reportedly  flagged them down, but the suspects refused to stop and consequently sped off.

 

She stated that the police gave themahotchaseandarrestedthem at a point at Safejo area of Ile-ife. In the process of conducting a search a human part (the heart) carefully packaged in bag was discovered. In their confessional statement the suspects claimed it was a humanheartandcharmswerefound on them.

 

The PPRO, however, hinted that the police discreet investigation is still ongoing. Olawoyin however, revealed that one of the suspects named Olufemi Oriyomi fell sick and was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, diedwhileon admissionand thecorpsehas been deposited at State hospital for autopsy.

 

The two other suspects will be charged to Court upon conclusion of investigation.She advised parents to always monitor their children and ensure that they are doing the right at all times.

 

