Police nab two suspected ritualists with human skulls in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has arrested two persons with human skull within the state. The suspects were arrested within the vicinity of the Muslim cemetery at Kudenda while allegedly trying to dig up human skulls.

 

Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mohammed Jaliige in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday said,

 

“On the 23rd April, 2021 at about 2130hrs the command received a distress call through DPO Kakuri, Kaduna that some people were sighted at the Muslim graveyard at Kudenden and were suspected to be carrying out a heinous act.

 

“On getting the report, Operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending the following persons; (1) Abdulaziz Jimoh ‘M’ 68yrs of Zaki Close, Kabala West Kaduna, and (2) Mohammed Isa ‘M’ 30yrs of the same Address. Recovered in the possession of the said persons were a hoe and some human skulls.”

 

Meanwhile the Command said “investigation into the incident is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court on completion of same.”

The command also disclosed that it is “still soliciting for prompt information on any suspicious person or group to enable it tackle the activities of the men of the underworld

