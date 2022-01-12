Police nab Yahoo boy who murdered UNIJOS student

Finally, a Yahoo boy, who allegedly murdered Jennifer Anthony, a 300L UNIJOS student for ritual purposes, has been apprehended by the police.

A source privy to this development confirmed that the suspect, Moses Oko, was arrested on Tuesday, January 11 in Benue State.

Jennifer, a student of University of Jos, Plateau State was murdered on the eve of the New Year in Jos.

The eyes of the deceased, who has since been buried, were removed and other parts mutilated by the suspect, her supposed boyfriend.

He has been brought back to Jos for prosecution.

Until her demise she was a 300-level student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science.

