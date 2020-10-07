Metro & Crime

Police name Ekiti bank robbers’ leader

Police said yesterday that they had identified the leader of the armed robbers who recently raided the only bank at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who disclosed this, gave the suspect’s name as Omotoyinbo Samuel, who had earlier been declared wanted by the police for kidnapping.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, said in a statement that “Oguntoyinbo is suspected to have led the gang of armed robbers who recently attacked the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin- Ekiti”. He said: “Our investigation so far has revealed how Omotoyinbo Samuel actively participated in the bank  robbery as mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping and murder incidents in Ekiti State and Ondo State.

 

“His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel but popularly called ELEVEN (11) in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State. “He is an indigene of Iyin-Ekiti Ekiti, Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.

 

“The command therefore urges any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to please contact the nearest police station or the SARS department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.”

