Police neutralise 2 suspected gun runners, recover explosive shells in Zamfara

Posted on

Police Tactical Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have successfully neutralised two suspected gun runners along Gummi-Anka road after a gun duel that lasted for hours while conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition to the terrorists’ camp in the state from Taraba State.

 

According to the PPRO of the state Police Command, SP Shehu Mohammed, the feat was recorded following receipt of intelligence information about the movement of the suspects, driving a Toyota Corolla vehicle containing dangerous arms and ammunitions as exhibits from Taraba State en- route terrorists camp in Zamfara State.

 

“Two of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds. Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the Medical Doctor on duty.

 

“Spot search by operatives led to the recovery of the exhibits comprising three live explosive shells, three live shells for RPG, 151 live ammunitions for AK-47 rifle, 200 rounds of ammunitions for anti-aircraft gun, meanwhile, additional joint Vigilant operatives were deployed to the location for confidence building patrol aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects,” PPRO has added.

 

He further conveyed assurance by the Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, of continuous commitment to rid the state of terrorists and other criminal activities for safety, security and peace of Zamfara State.

 

