Police neutralise 2 suspected robbers in Lagos

Detectives attached to Area B Apapa Police Command have gunned down two suspected armed robbers.

The suspected armed robbers identified as Sodiq alias Foreigner who was recently released from prison was arrested alongside his gang member, on Habeeb alias Kiki, both have been on the wanted list for terrorising Ajegunle and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the suspects were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.

Hundeyin said one Beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi urged youths in particular to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law would always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...