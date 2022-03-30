Police neutralise 3 suspected kidnappers in Kwara, recover arms

Three suspected kidnappers have been neutralised by the Kwara State Police Command, working with the vigilante and local hunters, in Obbo Ile/Osi forest in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. The spokesman of the Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “Operatives of the Tactical Team of the Kwara State Police Command, in conjunction with the vigilance team and local hunters, were on the trail of the kidnappers who were abducting and in few cases killing their victims in Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State, especially the recent kidnap and killings of a political party women leader and others in Obbo, Eruku and Isapa axis.

“During exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the joint teams of local hunters, vigilance and police, three of the kidnappers were neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.” According to Okasanmi, exhibits recovered from the alleged kidnappers include one cut-to-size locally made pistol, one locally made gun, four cutlasses, a bunch of charms, two half-eaten roasted yams, one empty water bottle, and six expended cartridges. He said: “One of the neutralised kidnappers was identified as Dogo, who had been in the wanted list of the police for the killing of one Femi Afolayan for failure to pay ransom sometime in February 2022. “Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing kidnappers to enable freeing the axis that has lately been termed a danger zone by the citizens of the area.”

